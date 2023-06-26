Hot boxes: Highlighting the most creative mailboxes in Miami
From our slang to our sense of time, we do things differently in South Florida. Even when it comes to our mail, we love a special dale-ivery. (Get it?)
Driving the news: Novelty mailboxes appear to be a way of life here. (Letter-ally, bro.) Concrete manatees and Fiberglas mermaids adorn lawns up and down the coast.
- Welcome to Hot Boxes, our new semi-regular feature highlighting the most creative mailboxes in Miami and beyond.
What's next: Hopefully this motivates you to get out and snap pictures of your neighbors' creative displays. Reader submissions are greatly encouraged!
The big picture: In today's isolated society, lawn displays may be one of the best ways to express your personality. Maybe you'll make a new neighbor friend out of it, too.
Here are some of my recent finds to kick off this series:
🐴 Pony express: This sweet stallion — on my old street, Crespi Boulevard in North Beach — was the first hot box to catch my eye back in 2021.
🐬 Nauty by nature: A classic nautical mailbox that every Floridian has probably seen. Pictured in Hollywood. Fins up!
📸 Photo-shoot fresh: This is the most unique mailbox I've seen so far. This Hollywood sculpture puts the meta in metallic. (Who's taking whose picture??)
📫 We want to hear from you: Have you noticed any hot boxes in your neighborhood?
- Send us a pic and we will feature your favorites in our next installment!
