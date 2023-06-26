From our slang to our sense of time, we do things differently in South Florida. Even when it comes to our mail, we love a special dale-ivery. (Get it?)

Driving the news: Novelty mailboxes appear to be a way of life here. (Letter-ally, bro.) Concrete manatees and Fiberglas mermaids adorn lawns up and down the coast.

Welcome to Hot Boxes, our new semi-regular feature highlighting the most creative mailboxes in Miami and beyond.

What's next: Hopefully this motivates you to get out and snap pictures of your neighbors' creative displays. Reader submissions are greatly encouraged!

The big picture: In today's isolated society, lawn displays may be one of the best ways to express your personality. Maybe you'll make a new neighbor friend out of it, too.

Here are some of my recent finds to kick off this series:

Giddy up! Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

🐴 Pony express: This sweet stallion — on my old street, Crespi Boulevard in North Beach — was the first hot box to catch my eye back in 2021.

The next best thing to a waterfront home. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

🐬 Nauty by nature: A classic nautical mailbox that every Floridian has probably seen. Pictured in Hollywood. Fins up!

Say cheese! Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

📸 Photo-shoot fresh: This is the most unique mailbox I've seen so far. This Hollywood sculpture puts the meta in metallic. (Who's taking whose picture??)

📫 We want to hear from you: Have you noticed any hot boxes in your neighborhood?