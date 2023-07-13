11 mins ago - Things to Do
🐊 Hot Boxes: Gator letter getter
👋 Martin here! I would normally advise against sticking your hand in an alligator's mouth, but this ferocious mailbox should be safe for postal workers.
What's happening: Reader Melissa B. submitted this photo for the latest installment of Hot Boxes, our series highlighting the most creative mailboxes in South Florida.
- "This was taken on my run this weekend on SW 97th Ave. in Kendall (near The Falls)," she wrote.
📫 We want to hear from you: Email [email protected] and send us photos of the most creative mailboxes you've seen around town. We'll give you a shoutout in the next edition of Hot Boxes!
