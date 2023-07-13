🐊 Hot Boxes: Gator letter getter

👋 Martin here! I would normally advise against sticking your hand in an alligator's mouth, but this ferocious mailbox should be safe for postal workers.

What's happening: Reader Melissa B. submitted this photo for the latest installment of Hot Boxes, our series highlighting the most creative mailboxes in South Florida.

"This was taken on my run this weekend on SW 97th Ave. in Kendall (near The Falls)," she wrote.

📫 We want to hear from you: Email [email protected] and send us photos of the most creative mailboxes you've seen around town. We'll give you a shoutout in the next edition of Hot Boxes!