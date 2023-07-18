Miami leads the country in new business applications

Almost 41 new business applications per 1,000 residents were filed across the Miami/Fort Lauderdale/West Palm Beach metro area in 2022, per new Census Bureau and IRS data.

That's down 7.5% from 2021.

Why it matters: Despite the decline, our 251,242 total new business applications still led the country last year.

New business applications are an important measure of an area's perceived economic health. If lots of entrepreneurs are trying to start new companies in a given city, it's a sign they're bullish on the area's prospects.

Context: The word "startup" tends to evoke buzzy Silicon Valley tech ventures. But young companies of all stripes, from stores and restaurants to software and manufacturing firms, play a big economic role.

The big picture: Just over 5 million new business applications were filed nationwide in 2022, or 15.1 for every 1,000 residents.

That's down about 6.6% from 2021, when nearly 5.4 million applications were filed nationwide, or 16.2 for every 1,000 residents.

Zoom in: Atlanta/Sandy Springs/Roswell (31.3) took the second spot and Orlando/Kissimmee/Sanford (28.7) took the third for major metro areas as ranked by new business applications per 1,000 residents in 2022.

The only area outside the Southeast making the top 10: Provo/Orem, Utah, at 23.3.

Between the lines: Many of the hottest spots for new business applications also have booming populations, as economic growth and population increases tend to go hand in hand.