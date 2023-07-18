Share on email (opens in new window)

👋 Deirdra here. I grew up a major tomboy who barfed at the color pink and never wanted a Barbie.

But even I got sucked in by marketing around the new Barbie movie opening Friday.

What's happening: I had been meaning to check out the drive-thru Blackbird Coffee & Energy on Biscayne Boulevard that opened a few months ago.

I decided to finally stop by after seeing their Instagram post advertising a "Barbie Drink."

The takeaway: The slushie made with strawberry popping pearls, pink whipped cream and Pop Rocks (!) had an interesting, Starburst-like tang, which a staffer told me was from an energy drink.

I found it way too sweet and regretted wasting a single-use plastic cup, especially because the Pop Rocks had lost their pop due to the wet whipped cream.

Yes, but: I love supporting independent shops and was impressed with the creativity.

Blackbird also sells a "Best Drink Ever." The barista wouldn't tell me its ingredients, but the drink tasted like a coffee with mocha and perhaps caramel — again, very sweet.

Of note: Cold Stone Creamery sells official Barbie treats, including a shake that has inspired this trend on TikTok.

What's next: I saw the Barbie trailer, loved its feminist theme and was surprised that director Greta Gerwig seems to have made the movie campy and fun.