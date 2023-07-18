Pink drink inspired by the Barbie movie
👋 Deirdra here. I grew up a major tomboy who barfed at the color pink and never wanted a Barbie.
- But even I got sucked in by marketing around the new Barbie movie opening Friday.
What's happening: I had been meaning to check out the drive-thru Blackbird Coffee & Energy on Biscayne Boulevard that opened a few months ago.
- I decided to finally stop by after seeing their Instagram post advertising a "Barbie Drink."
The takeaway: The slushie made with strawberry popping pearls, pink whipped cream and Pop Rocks (!) had an interesting, Starburst-like tang, which a staffer told me was from an energy drink.
- I found it way too sweet and regretted wasting a single-use plastic cup, especially because the Pop Rocks had lost their pop due to the wet whipped cream.
Yes, but: I love supporting independent shops and was impressed with the creativity.
- Blackbird also sells a "Best Drink Ever." The barista wouldn't tell me its ingredients, but the drink tasted like a coffee with mocha and perhaps caramel — again, very sweet.
Of note: Cold Stone Creamery sells official Barbie treats, including a shake that has inspired this trend on TikTok.
What's next: I saw the Barbie trailer, loved its feminist theme and was surprised that director Greta Gerwig seems to have made the movie campy and fun.
- I hate to admit it, but the marketing worked: I may actually watch this thing.
- But you will still never catch me dead or alive in Barbiecore.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.