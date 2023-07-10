Two Miami Marlins are All-Stars

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Designated hitter Jorge Soler gets a big hug from second baseman Luis Arráez at a June game. Photo: Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday at Seattle's T-Mobile Park.

What's happening: The Miami Marlins are sending two players to represent the National League:

Luis Arráez, whom Axios sportswriter Jeff Tracy called "the best hitter alive" in June.

And Jorge Soler, the 2021 World Series MVP with the Atlanta Braves.

Details: Arráez is the starting second baseman, while Soler is a reserve designated hitter.

Soler was voted onto the roster by fellow players; Arráez, by the fans.

How to watch: Fox and the Fox Sports app, with the first pitch at 8pm.