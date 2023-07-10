26 mins ago - Sports
Two Miami Marlins are All-Stars
The MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday at Seattle's T-Mobile Park.
What's happening: The Miami Marlins are sending two players to represent the National League:
- Luis Arráez, whom Axios sportswriter Jeff Tracy called "the best hitter alive" in June.
- And Jorge Soler, the 2021 World Series MVP with the Atlanta Braves.
Details: Arráez is the starting second baseman, while Soler is a reserve designated hitter.
- Soler was voted onto the roster by fellow players; Arráez, by the fans.
How to watch: Fox and the Fox Sports app, with the first pitch at 8pm.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.