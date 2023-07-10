26 mins ago - Sports

Two Miami Marlins are All-Stars

Two baseball players hug.

Designated hitter Jorge Soler gets a big hug from second baseman Luis Arráez at a June game. Photo: Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday at Seattle's T-Mobile Park.

What's happening: The Miami Marlins are sending two players to represent the National League:

Details: Arráez is the starting second baseman, while Soler is a reserve designated hitter.

  • Soler was voted onto the roster by fellow players; Arráez, by the fans.

How to watch: Fox and the Fox Sports app, with the first pitch at 8pm.

