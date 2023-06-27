Share on email (opens in new window)

Miami Marlins designated hitter Jorge Soler, one of the best batters in baseball right now, has lived in South Florida since 2002 — mostly in Hollywood, but he recently moved to Pembroke Pines.

What's happening: The star tells Axios his favorite places are our beaches and the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

Here's how he spends an ideal day:

Morning: "Get up, get in my golf cart, drive around the golf course in my neighborhood, and smoke a cigar," he tells us.

He plays with his children in the house and might watch Netflix or a Formula 1 race with his family.

His wife makes an awesome potato omelet (tortilla española) with oxtail.

Midday: "I like to order guava pastelitos from La Carreta through Uber Eats," Soler said.

He might even stop by there on the way to work at LoanDepot Park.

Evening: Soler likes to "end the day with a barbecue on the house’s patio with good music, my parents, my wife, my boy and baby girl."