Saving for a house in Miami takes over a decade

Data: Zillow Economic Research; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

It'll take Miamians an average of 13 years to save up for a 10% down payment on our area's typical home, Zillow data shows.

Why it matters: Affordability could be a "major driver of cross-country moves" as buyers seek a lifestyle within their means, per Zillow economists.

By the numbers: The U.S. average is 8.9 years, with states like Iowa as low as 5.2 and Hawaii as high as 18.4.

The average in Florida is 11.8 years. That accounts for saving 5% of the median household income every month.

Between the lines: The share of first-time buyers in the U.S. has shrunk to a record low as inventory and affordability issues persist, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

First-timers are also waiting longer to buy: The median first-time buyer age jumped from 33 to 36 from 2021 to 2022.

Of note: The majority of Americans believe it's the worst time ever to buy a house.

The big picture: Saving enough for a down payment is the biggest barrier to entry, said Brandi Snowden, a director at NAR.