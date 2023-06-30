29 mins ago - News

Critter Corner: Eastern gray squirrel mating season

Deirdra Funcheon

Up to 10 male squirrels might chase a female through the trees as part of their mating ritual. Photo: Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Florida public schools taught me about the Pythagorean theorem and the Industrial Revolution, but sadly, almost nothing about the plants and animals right outside our doors.

  • That's a tragedy, because there are so many cool creatures underfoot (and above our heads, and in the ocean — like these punch-throwing shrimp.)
  • I've been paying more attention to our local flora and fauna lately and figured I'd share some of the most interesting finds in this new "Critter Corner" series.
  • Please send cool pics or suggestions our way!

What's happening: I heard a huge commotion in some trees the other day: shaking branches and loud noises that sounded almost like a quack.

  • It's squirrel mating season!
  • Eastern gray squirrels, distinguishable by their white bellies, mate from June-August and again from December-February.
  • Florida also has less-common fox squirrels (with reddish bellies) and flying squirrels (both also mating now).

What we're watching: Gestation takes around 40-45 days, so look for baby squirrels around mid-August. They'll be Leos.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more