Critter Corner: Eastern gray squirrel mating season

Up to 10 male squirrels might chase a female through the trees as part of their mating ritual. Photo: Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Florida public schools taught me about the Pythagorean theorem and the Industrial Revolution, but sadly, almost nothing about the plants and animals right outside our doors.

That's a tragedy, because there are so many cool creatures underfoot (and above our heads, and in the ocean — like these punch-throwing shrimp.)

I've been paying more attention to our local flora and fauna lately and figured I'd share some of the most interesting finds in this new "Critter Corner" series.

Please send cool pics or suggestions our way!

What's happening: I heard a huge commotion in some trees the other day: shaking branches and loud noises that sounded almost like a quack.

It's squirrel mating season!

Eastern gray squirrels, distinguishable by their white bellies, mate from June-August and again from December-February.

Florida also has less-common fox squirrels (with reddish bellies) and flying squirrels (both also mating now).

What we're watching: Gestation takes around 40-45 days, so look for baby squirrels around mid-August. They'll be Leos.