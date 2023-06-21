12 hours ago - Climate
In Florida, the risk of melanoma is higher than average
As summer officially begins, please put on a wide-brimmed hat and stay in the shade, measures that can help prevent melanoma.
Why it matters: Melanoma is the most serious form of skin cancer. It can be disfiguring and fatal.
Details: In 2009, 4,805 new cases of melanoma were reported in Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
- In 2020, that figure jumped to 7,313.
- In 2020, 676 people died from melanoma in Florida.
The big picture: The rate of new cases per 100,000 people in Florida in 2019 — 24.5 — was higher than the national average of 22.7.
Of note: People with lighter skin pigmentation are at higher risk, though anyone can get skin cancer.
- Death rates among people of color are higher, partially because cases are harder to detect early, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.
