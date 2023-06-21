Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: CDC; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

As summer officially begins, please put on a wide-brimmed hat and stay in the shade, measures that can help prevent melanoma.

Why it matters: Melanoma is the most serious form of skin cancer. It can be disfiguring and fatal.

Details: In 2009, 4,805 new cases of melanoma were reported in Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In 2020, that figure jumped to 7,313.

In 2020, 676 people died from melanoma in Florida.

The big picture: The rate of new cases per 100,000 people in Florida in 2019 — 24.5 — was higher than the national average of 22.7.

Of note: People with lighter skin pigmentation are at higher risk, though anyone can get skin cancer.