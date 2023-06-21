12 hours ago - Climate

In Florida, the risk of melanoma is higher than average

Deirdra Funcheon
Data: CDC; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

As summer officially begins, please put on a wide-brimmed hat and stay in the shade, measures that can help prevent melanoma.

Why it matters: Melanoma is the most serious form of skin cancer. It can be disfiguring and fatal.

Details: In 2009, 4,805 new cases of melanoma were reported in Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

  • In 2020, that figure jumped to 7,313.
  • In 2020, 676 people died from melanoma in Florida.

The big picture: The rate of new cases per 100,000 people in Florida in 2019 — 24.5 — was higher than the national average of 22.7.

Of note: People with lighter skin pigmentation are at higher risk, though anyone can get skin cancer.

