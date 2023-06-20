Miami summers are getting hotter. How we're staying cool
Lately it's been feeling like someone left the oven door open outside.
- Last week Miami saw heat indices over 110°!
Driving the news: Average summer temperatures increased in Miami by 1.4° between 1970 and 2022, per new analysis by climate research group Climate Central, Alex Fitzpatrick and Tory Lysik report.
- Average temperatures here were 84.3°F in 2022, compared to 82.9°F in 1970.
Threat level: Miami is also reporting 41 more summer days with above-normal temperatures, compared to 1970.
Why it matters: Extreme heat is a serious health risk, leading to exhaustion, heat stroke and longer-term complications due to reduced air quality.
The big picture: Between 1970 and 2022, summer temperatures rose by 2.4°F on average across nearly 230 locations — 95% of the locations the group analyzed.
Yes, but: The highest average temperature increase was in Reno, Nevada at +11.1°F.
Here are some of our favorite ways to stay cool in South Florida:
🐕🦺 Martin walks his dog in the morning and evenings to protect Ollie's little paws from the hot sidewalk.
- Ollie likes to lick ice cubes. Martin prefers freezer pops. When commuting, pack a reusable water bottle because driving on I-95 in the heat is thirsty work.
- Skip the beach during the day. Instead, go to watch the sunset and enjoy a moody evening on the windswept sand.
⛸️ Deirdra dips into the Barbara Medina Ice Rink at the Scott Rakow Youth Center on Miami Beach and skates on summer weekends.
- It's not a full-size rink and, sadly, there's no snack bar, but it's a great way to get exercise when it's too hot to run outdoors.
- Plus, enjoy a dose of ice-cold air without the electricity bill.
🏊 The Venetian Pool, which is fed by spring water from an underground aquifer and has neat cave-like grottos, is worth a visit, too.
