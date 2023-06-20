Share on email (opens in new window)

Credit: Data: Climate Central; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Lately it's been feeling like someone left the oven door open outside.

Last week Miami saw heat indices over 110°!

Driving the news: Average summer temperatures increased in Miami by 1.4° between 1970 and 2022, per new analysis by climate research group Climate Central, Alex Fitzpatrick and Tory Lysik report.

Average temperatures here were 84.3°F in 2022, compared to 82.9°F in 1970.

Threat level: Miami is also reporting 41 more summer days with above-normal temperatures, compared to 1970.

Why it matters: Extreme heat is a serious health risk, leading to exhaustion, heat stroke and longer-term complications due to reduced air quality.

The big picture: Between 1970 and 2022, summer temperatures rose by 2.4°F on average across nearly 230 locations — 95% of the locations the group analyzed.

Yes, but: The highest average temperature increase was in Reno, Nevada at +11.1°F.

Here are some of our favorite ways to stay cool in South Florida:

🐕‍🦺 Martin walks his dog in the morning and evenings to protect Ollie's little paws from the hot sidewalk.

Ollie likes to lick ice cubes. Martin prefers freezer pops. When commuting, pack a reusable water bottle because driving on I-95 in the heat is thirsty work.

Skip the beach during the day. Instead, go to watch the sunset and enjoy a moody evening on the windswept sand.

⛸️ Deirdra dips into the Barbara Medina Ice Rink at the Scott Rakow Youth Center on Miami Beach and skates on summer weekends.

It's not a full-size rink and, sadly, there's no snack bar, but it's a great way to get exercise when it's too hot to run outdoors.

Plus, enjoy a dose of ice-cold air without the electricity bill.

🏊 The Venetian Pool, which is fed by spring water from an underground aquifer and has neat cave-like grottos, is worth a visit, too.