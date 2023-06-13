1 hour ago - Sports

Heat eliminated in NBA Finals to end magical playoff run

Martin Vassolo
Jimmy Butler drives over two defenders.

Jimmy made a late push, but it wasn't enough. Photo: Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

In the end, Miami had no miracles left. The Heat were eliminated from the NBA Finals last night, and the Denver Nuggets won their first-ever championship.

Why it matters: The Heat defied expectations by making a historic playoff run after nearly missing the playoffs.

Game recap: Denver won the scrappy, back-and-forth game 94-89.

  • Nikola Jokić led all scorers with 28 points and 16 rebounds.
  • Denver bullied Miami with its size, scoring 60 points in the paint and grabbing 71 rebounds to the Heat's 50.
  • Butler led the Heat with 21 points, most of them in a fourth quarter flurry, but made a costly turnover late in the game and missed a game-tying three-pointer.

The intrigue: Tyler Herro never returned from the broken hand he suffered in the first round, despite being available in last night's game.

Meanwhile, the Panthers — also down 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Final — play Game 5 tomorrow against the Vegas Golden Knights.

