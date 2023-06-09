Heat must fight back in Game 4 to avoid NBA Finals knockout

Jamal Murray of the Nuggets battles for the ball against Haywood Highsmith and Caleb Martin in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Heat got bullied into a 2-1 hole in the NBA Finals and now have to try to dig out before they get buried for good.

Why it matters: If the Nuggets beat the Heat Friday night at the Kaseya Center, they return to Denver Monday for a chance to win their first-ever championship in front of their home crowd.

Game 6 would be back in Miami.

The intrigue: While teams that win Game 3 of a 1-1 finals go on to win 80% of the time, four teams in the last 12 years have rallied back from a 2-1 deficit to become champions — including the 2013 Heat, per The Athletic.

Keys to success: Denver has had the two best players in this series: Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, who combine to form a deadly inside-out offensive attack. They became the first teammates in finals history to both record triple-doubles in Game 3.

Jimmy Butler, who looks hobbled after spraining his ankle a few weeks ago, has lost his playoff magic after going Super Saiyan earlier in these playoffs, and Bam Adebayo hasn't been a reliable scorer — but they have done enough to keep Miami competitive.

Miami's role players, who were rightfully hyped up through the playoffs by the media, need to step up and shoulder some of the load.

The bottom line: The Heat aren't as good on paper as the Nuggets, but that's been the case all playoffs long.

Miami likes to win ugly games with toughness and clutch scoring late. They just need to find their fight tonight.

💭 Martin's thought bubble: Don't put 43-year-old Udonis Haslem in for garbage time in a blowout. Give him a couple minutes in the first half to grab a loose ball and take a hard foul to inspire this team again.

Meanwhile, the Panthers showed some fight last night, winning their first game of the Stanley Cup Final, 3-2 in overtime, against the Vegas Golden Knights.