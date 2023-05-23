1 hour ago - News
Fastest-rising baby names in Florida include Everly, Atlas and Nova
Move over, Alexa. Everleigh is here!
What's happening: The name Everleigh has shot up in popularity across the U.S., Axios' Erin Davis reports.
- Girls' names Everly, Luna, Nova and Emilia also saw steep jumps in 2022 compared to 2021.
- For boys, the five fastest-rising names were Theo, Maverick, Walker, Theodore and Brooks.
Why it matters: Our names can influence how we're perceived, from school to jobs to dating.
Between the lines: Parents may have been inspired by Everleigh LaBrant, a 10-year-old YouTuber with more than 3.9 million subscribers.
Zoom in: In Florida, the names Everly, Atlas, Nova, Maverick and Thiago jumped the most in popularity between 2012-2022.
- The names Alexa, Jada, Alyssa, Gavin and Makayla saw the steepest drops.
Of note: Some names were uniquely popular in Florida compared to other states.
- For girls: Antonella, Amaia, Angelina, Bianca and Sarai.
- For boys: Milan, Alessandro, Valentino, Lucca and Thiago.
