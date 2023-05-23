1 hour ago - News

Fastest-rising baby names in Florida include Everly, Atlas and Nova

Deirdra Funcheon
Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Move over, Alexa. Everleigh is here!

What's happening: The name Everleigh has shot up in popularity across the U.S., Axios' Erin Davis reports.

  • Girls' names Everly, Luna, Nova and Emilia also saw steep jumps in 2022 compared to 2021.
  • For boys, the five fastest-rising names were Theo, Maverick, Walker, Theodore and Brooks.

Why it matters: Our names can influence how we're perceived, from school to jobs to dating.

Between the lines: Parents may have been inspired by Everleigh LaBrant, a 10-year-old YouTuber with more than 3.9 million subscribers.

Zoom in: In Florida, the names Everly, Atlas, Nova, Maverick and Thiago jumped the most in popularity between 2012-2022.

  • The names Alexa, Jada, Alyssa, Gavin and Makayla saw the steepest drops.

Of note: Some names were uniquely popular in Florida compared to other states.

  • For girls: Antonella, Amaia, Angelina, Bianca and Sarai.
  • For boys: Milan, Alessandro, Valentino, Lucca and Thiago.
