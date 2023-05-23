Fastest-rising baby names in Florida include Everly, Atlas and Nova

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Move over, Alexa. Everleigh is here!

What's happening: The name Everleigh has shot up in popularity across the U.S., Axios' Erin Davis reports.

Girls' names Everly, Luna, Nova and Emilia also saw steep jumps in 2022 compared to 2021.

For boys, the five fastest-rising names were Theo, Maverick, Walker, Theodore and Brooks.

Why it matters: Our names can influence how we're perceived, from school to jobs to dating.

Between the lines: Parents may have been inspired by Everleigh LaBrant, a 10-year-old YouTuber with more than 3.9 million subscribers.

Zoom in: In Florida, the names Everly, Atlas, Nova, Maverick and Thiago jumped the most in popularity between 2012-2022.

The names Alexa, Jada, Alyssa, Gavin and Makayla saw the steepest drops.

Of note: Some names were uniquely popular in Florida compared to other states.