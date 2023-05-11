The filmmakers at Rakontur — behind the "Cocaine Cowboys" series and other documentaries like "Screwball" and "God Forbid" — told us earlier this week about new projects they have on tap.

What's happening: Producer Alfred Spellman was also game to tell us how he'd spend his Best Day Ever around the Magic City:

☕ Breakfast: The day doesn't really start before the first colada at Las Olas Cafe. It's a tiny neighborhood Cuban eatery tucked away on Euclid Ave, a block west of Washington at 6th Street. It's one of the last of the old ventanitas that used to be everywhere in Miami Beach and reminds me of growing up on the Beach in the '80s and '90s.

🌼 Morning: In the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, getting some work done, reading the news, diving into some research or stirring up some (good) trouble.

👔 Lunch: Riding over the causeway to Danny Serfer's Blue Collar, Rakontur's go-to lunch spot for ten years. It never disappoints. I just wish Danny would open a Jewish deli in Miami Beach already.

🥭 Afternoon: Head to Robert is Here in Homestead for mangoes, passion fruit and shakes, then to Flamingo in the Everglades to experience what South Florida was like 130 years ago. If it's cool out, throw the kayak in at Nine Mile Pond. If it's mosquito season, keep the windows up.

🌮 Dinner: Tacos and margaritas with my wife at Taquiza on Ocean Terrace, across the street from the beach.

🎸 Evening: A concert at Miami Beach Bandshell, drinks at Medium Cool and a late-night pit stop at La Sandwicherie.