Quick questions with Miami Marlins president Caroline O'Connor

Caroline O'Connor made history last year when she was named the president of business operations for the Miami Marlins — only the second woman to hold that role with a Major League Baseball team.

What's happening: Axios caught up with O'Connor, who oversees everything from ticket sales and corporate sponsorships to facilities management.

She, along with general manager Kim Ng (the first woman to run the baseball side of an MLB team) and principal owner Bruce Sherman, comprise what O'Connor called "the triangle of leading the team."

What's the hardest part of your job?

O'Connor: "Probably getting everything done. … We're really inspired with what we saw with the World Baseball Classic. We had 15 games, the majority of which were sold out."

"We went through every one of those games and said, 'How do we make sure that everybody comes through the door and wants to come back for a Marlins game?"

Have you figured out the most effective way to drive attendance?

O'Connor: "We're up double digits in attendance last year. ... We added happy hours. We added things like Taco Tuesday, burger-and-a-beer Friday ... packages that made it really easy for people to have a night out at the game."

What teams did you root for growing up?

O'Connor: "My dad grew up in Queens, so he was a Mets fan. A couple of my brothers were Yankees fans, so we have a little bit of everything."