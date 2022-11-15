Marlins make history, promoting Caroline O'Connor to president

The Marlins have made the history books again for the team's hiring decisions, two years after Miami's Kim Ng became the first female general manager in MLB history.

Driving the news: The Marlins promoted Caroline O'Connor to president of business operations yesterday.

The move makes the Marlins the first major sports franchise to have women operating the entirety of team day-to-day business, according to MLB.com.

What she's saying: "I think it's huge," O'Connor said. "I think it makes our organization unique and stand out, and shows what women can do and the roles that they can hold."