There are plenty of things to do before we lose an hour when daylight saving time starts on Sunday.

The World Baseball Classic is happening at LoanDepot Park with games Saturday and Sunday, plus more in the coming weeks. The final will take place here on March 21. Tickets start at $109.

With Spring Break in full effect, Dripchella parties are ongoing at venues throughout the city.

The Pérez Art Museum has transformed into a trippy, kaleidoscopic fun house with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's installation, "LOVE IS CALLING."

Leading up to the Academy Awards Sunday night, Rooftop Cinema Club South Beach will show some of the nominated films, including "Top Gun: Maverick," "Nope," and "Everything Everywhere All At Once." $19.75 and up.

Miami New Drama presents "Defacing Michael Jackson" at the Colony Theatre this weekend. The play is about kids in Opa-Locka who idolized the "King of Pop" in the '80s against the backdrop of racial tensions, drug wars and sexual awakenings. Tickets: $46.50 and up.

Jazz in the Gardens spans Saturday and Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, with a full slate of performers including Erykah Badu and Sean Paul. Single-day tickets start at $105.

Miami FC opens its 2023 season at home against FC Tulsa Saturday at FIU Stadium.