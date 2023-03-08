Uber update will make ridesharing from MIA, FLL easier

We've all been there before — at an airport, tired after a long flight and searching for the rideshare pickup area. Uber hopes to simplify that experience.

What's happening: The rideshare giant announced Tuesday that it's adding step-by-step instructions within its app to navigate travelers from the plane to their Uber pickup zone.

The handy feature — which will include directions and accompanying photos — will be available at more than 30 airports worldwide to start, including Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Why it matters: MIA expects spring break travel to set passenger records this month, and trips to and from the airport represent around 15% of Uber's total rideshare bookings.

Passenger totals at MIA in January and February were both all-time highs for those months.

February saw a total of 4.1 million passengers, or an average of nearly 150,000 per day — a 7% increase from February 2022 and a 5% increase from February 2020.

Details: As part of the announcement, Uber also said it'll soon roll out "walking ETAs" at more than 400 airports, so travelers can more accurately know when to call for a ride and cut down on their wait times.

The company's expanding its reservation feature in several cities as well to include more ride types.

What they're saying: "Travel is already so unpredictable and such a load on people's minds, especially when traveling with family and kids," Jen You, head of product for rides at Uber, tells Axios. "We want ride logistics to be the easiest part of your day."