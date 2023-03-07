Bad Bunny was the No. 1 artist Shazamed in Miami last year
Reggaeton star Bad Bunny was the most Shazamed artist in Miami in 2022. The 28-year-old topped a list that included Drake, The Weeknd and fellow Puerto Rican artist Anuel AA.
The big picture: Axios' Erin Davis identified songs Shazamed in Miami more often than anywhere else in the U.S.
How it works: The top 100 most-Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities around the U.S.
- Axios compared the song rankings in each city to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.
Between the lines: The study also found each city's top 10 most Shazamed artists and top 5 most Shazamed music genres.
Miami's top 10 artists were: Bad Bunny, Drake, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, The Weeknd, Future and Anuel AA.
The top 5 genres Shazamed in Miami were pop, hip-hop, Latin, rock and R&B/soul.
