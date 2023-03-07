Bad Bunny was the No. 1 artist Shazamed in Miami last year

Reggaeton star Bad Bunny was the most Shazamed artist in Miami in 2022. The 28-year-old topped a list that included Drake, The Weeknd and fellow Puerto Rican artist Anuel AA.

The big picture: Axios' Erin Davis identified songs Shazamed in Miami more often than anywhere else in the U.S.

How it works: The top 100 most-Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities around the U.S.

Axios compared the song rankings in each city to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.

Data: Chartmetric; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Between the lines: The study also found each city's top 10 most Shazamed artists and top 5 most Shazamed music genres.

Miami's top 10 artists were: Bad Bunny, Drake, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, The Weeknd, Future and Anuel AA.

The top 5 genres Shazamed in Miami were pop, hip-hop, Latin, rock and R&B/soul.