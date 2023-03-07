25 mins ago - Things to Do

Bad Bunny was the No. 1 artist Shazamed in Miami last year

Erin Davis
Bad Bunny wears a red outfit and red sunglasses while singing onstage

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Reggaeton star Bad Bunny was the most Shazamed artist in Miami in 2022. The 28-year-old topped a list that included Drake, The Weeknd and fellow Puerto Rican artist Anuel AA.

The big picture: Axios' Erin Davis identified songs Shazamed in Miami more often than anywhere else in the U.S.

How it works: The top 100 most-Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities around the U.S.

  • Axios compared the song rankings in each city to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.
Data: Chartmetric; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Between the lines: The study also found each city's top 10 most Shazamed artists and top 5 most Shazamed music genres.

Miami's top 10 artists were: Bad Bunny, Drake, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, The Weeknd, Future and Anuel AA.

The top 5 genres Shazamed in Miami were pop, hip-hop, Latin, rock and R&B/soul.

