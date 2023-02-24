Miami housing market moderates, but prices are still going up

Data: Redfin; Chart: Axios Visuals

Miami's housing market has moderated a little bit from the craziness of the past two years, but prices have still been rising.

Why it matters: Any relief is welcome by home seekers, especially as mortgage rates creep up.

By the numbers:

Miami's median home sales price was $470,000 in January, up 8.05% from last year and up 3.3% from December.

Inventory was up 10% from last year.

The median number of days that homes sat on the market in January was 71, up eight days from the year prior.

Zoom out: Nationally, median home sales prices have crept up 1.3% from one year ago.

The national median home sales price in January was $383,000.

Sales fell for the 12th month in a row, according to the latest from the National Association of Realtors.

As demand falls, homes sit on the market a little longer, which gives buyers a little more room to negotiate.

What’s next: Spring, which is typically marked by high demand, more competition and higher home prices, is right around the corner.

If spring 2023 follows typical trends, we should expect home prices to rise again in the near future.

Yes, but: Experts predict 2023 will see a far less frantic housing market than in 2022.

The bottom line: We're starting to see a moderate market correction, but home values aren't falling.