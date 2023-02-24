2 hours ago - Business
Miami housing market moderates, but prices are still going up
Miami's housing market has moderated a little bit from the craziness of the past two years, but prices have still been rising.
Why it matters: Any relief is welcome by home seekers, especially as mortgage rates creep up.
By the numbers:
- Miami's median home sales price was $470,000 in January, up 8.05% from last year and up 3.3% from December.
- Inventory was up 10% from last year.
- The median number of days that homes sat on the market in January was 71, up eight days from the year prior.
Zoom out: Nationally, median home sales prices have crept up 1.3% from one year ago.
- The national median home sales price in January was $383,000.
- Sales fell for the 12th month in a row, according to the latest from the National Association of Realtors.
- As demand falls, homes sit on the market a little longer, which gives buyers a little more room to negotiate.
What’s next: Spring, which is typically marked by high demand, more competition and higher home prices, is right around the corner.
- If spring 2023 follows typical trends, we should expect home prices to rise again in the near future.
- Yes, but: Experts predict 2023 will see a far less frantic housing market than in 2022.
The bottom line: We're starting to see a moderate market correction, but home values aren't falling.
