6 best Miami pizza spots, according to readers

Ray Africano spreads cheese on a pizza as he fills an order at Miami's Best Pizza restaurant in Coral Gables. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Axios readers may have voted Nashville a better pizza city than Miami in our bracket-style competition last week, but all was not lost!

What's happening: Readers sent in recommendations for their favorite local places to pick up pies, so if you haven't already, check out these eateries in your own personal quest for the best:

Evio's Pizza, locations in North Miami and Miami Beach. This family-owned restaurant makes dough and sauce in-house daily and has comfort foods like burgers and wings in a sports bar atmosphere.

Joe's Pizza, Wynwood. This is an outpost of a legendary New York pizzeria. Surely, founder Joe Pozzuoli knows a thing or two after slingin' pies in Greenwich Village since 1975.

Pummarola, Midtown Coral Gables, Miami Beach and The Falls. Here, they make Neapolitan pizza, which according to the laws of Italy must be made with fresh mozz and San Marzano tomatoes from the volcanic plains near Mount Vesuvius. They offer pizza-making classes, too.

Mister 01 — South Beach, Brickell, Wynwood, Aventura and (soon) Bay Harbor Islands. The spot is named after the O1 visa, a category reserved for people with "extraordinary artistic ability" and under which chef Renato Viola used to settle in Miami Beach after apprenticing with leading pizza makers in his native Italy. It's famous for its star-shaped ricotta-filled pizzas, has a burrata bar, sells truffle oil and even offers Nutella pizzas for dessert.

Frankie's Pizza. This Bird Road institution seems stuck in a time warp — in the best, most authentic way possible. Even the prices are stuck: $14 still gets ya a large cheese pie.