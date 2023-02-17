The Love Burn, Kite Festival and more weekend things to do in Miami

It's a busy weekend in the Magic City!

What's happening: One of Miami's most delightful events is the annual Kite Festival at Haulover Park, happening Saturday through Monday. Look to the skies for a 100-foot flying octopus and other colorful creations. Admission is free; parking is $7 per car.

The Love Burn — an official Burning Man-sanctioned event — takes over Virginia Key through Monday, with camping, "pudding fights" and workshops on everything from rope bondage to nude yoga. Find passes for about $300.

Saturday and Sunday will be great days to stroll through the Coconut Grove Arts Festival. $20 and up.

The Miami Boat Show is in swing through Sunday, with happenings spanning from the Miami Beach Convention Center to Museum Park Marina and beyond. Admission for adults starts at $42.

Art Wynwood, featuring work of contemporary, emerging and modern artists, is back for its tenth edition through Sunday at One Herald Plaza. Tickets cost $25 and up.

Meanwhile, the Superfine Art Fair is at Ice Palace Studios. Tickets $30.

The Gay8 — or "Gay Ocho" — festival takes over Calle Ocho in Little Havana Sunday, with street dancing, food, drinks and stages for drag shows, fashion shows, rumba, salsa and more. VIP tickets for $150 include drinks and parking.