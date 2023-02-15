The Miami Boat Show is back with super yachts and electric rides

The all-electric Voltari 260 can cross the Gulf Stream in a single charge. Photo: Courtesy of Voltari

The Miami International Boat Show — billed as the largest boat and yacht convention in the world — returns to Miami today through Sunday at six different locations.

Pro tip: Miami Beach residents get 10% off a one-day general admission ticket.

Here's what we're watching this week:

🌊 Manatee safety: Miami-Dade County has expressed concerns with nautical test drives taking place in a manatee habitat off the Venetian Causeway, but the County Commission still unanimously approved the boat show's permit this year.

Organizers told Axios there will be designated manatee spotters for each trial vessel and water taxi, along with two aerial drones, additional manatee spotters and five marine patrol officers.

If a manatee is spotted within 50 feet of the show area, all vessel operation will be suspended until the manatee has moved away or 30 minutes pass until the manatee has not reappeared.

🛥 Super yachts and electric rides: Check out the 377-foot-long APHO or the 312-foot-long Kismet at Yacht Haven Grande on Watson Island.

The three other biggest yachts at the show, according to Forbes, are in the 100-foot range but still way out of our budgets.

The Voltari 260 — an electric boat that can cross the Gulf Stream in a single charge — will be on display at Herald Plaza along with other large power boats.

A one-day ticket to see the super yachts is $130 and includes admission to the rest of the boat show.

🚗 Traffic: Time to get nautical, Miami. As in, the traffic will be so bad this week that you should pack the kayak just in case.