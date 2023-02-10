Help remove the Dolphins' hex at Kush at The Clevelander this weekend

2 hours ago - Things to Do

Sure, the Super Bowl is this weekend. But Miami is still fixated on the past.

What's happening: For its fourth year, Ocean Drive sports bar Kush at The Clevelander is holding its "Please forgive us, Ray Finkle" event on Saturday.

Catch up fast: You remember Ray Finkle, the villain in Miami classic "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," right?

  • He's an ex-Dolphins kicker who went crazy with hatred for teammate Dan Marino for causing him to miss a field goal and lose the 1984 Super Bowl.

Why it matters: Event organizers say Finkle's missed kick put a hex on the Fins, which is why the team really hasn't made it to the championship since '84.

  • "We believe if we show Ray Finkle some respect and reverence, he'll lift the bad juju, allowing the Miami Dolphins to make another Super Bowl appearance," the announcement says.

Details: Miami fans can get out their frustrations this Saturday at Kush, which will be transformed into a replica of Finkle's bedroom, complete with pictures of Marino spray-painted with the words "Die Dan!!!"

  • Participants can join in a "despojo," a cleansing ritual, which involves burning Marino football cards and hitting a Marino pinata.

If you go: The event runs from noon to 6pm and is free to attend, but buying a few Brugal Rum cocktails might help the Fins' mojo return. Proceeds go to the Dan Marino Foundation.

  • Miami Dolphins tickets will be raffled off, and the best-dressed fan will win a special prize.
  • On Sunday, the bar will show the big game.
