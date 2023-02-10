Help remove the Dolphins' hex at Kush at The Clevelander this weekend

Sure, the Super Bowl is this weekend. But Miami is still fixated on the past.

What's happening: For its fourth year, Ocean Drive sports bar Kush at The Clevelander is holding its "Please forgive us, Ray Finkle" event on Saturday.

Catch up fast: You remember Ray Finkle, the villain in Miami classic "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," right?

He's an ex-Dolphins kicker who went crazy with hatred for teammate Dan Marino for causing him to miss a field goal and lose the 1984 Super Bowl.

Why it matters: Event organizers say Finkle's missed kick put a hex on the Fins, which is why the team really hasn't made it to the championship since '84.

"We believe if we show Ray Finkle some respect and reverence, he'll lift the bad juju, allowing the Miami Dolphins to make another Super Bowl appearance," the announcement says.

Details: Miami fans can get out their frustrations this Saturday at Kush, which will be transformed into a replica of Finkle's bedroom, complete with pictures of Marino spray-painted with the words "Die Dan!!!"

Participants can join in a "despojo," a cleansing ritual, which involves burning Marino football cards and hitting a Marino pinata.

If you go: The event runs from noon to 6pm and is free to attend, but buying a few Brugal Rum cocktails might help the Fins' mojo return. Proceeds go to the Dan Marino Foundation.