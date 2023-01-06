2 hours ago - Things to Do
Miami weekend guide: King Mango Strut, Three Kings Day and more
Looking for things to do in Miami this weekend? Here are four events on our radar:
- The King Mango Strut — known as "The Weirdest Parade in the Universe" — returns to Coconut Grove this Sunday after a two-year hiatus. Brace for wacky costumes and ridiculous sendups of politicians and newsmakers.
- Enjoy free cocktails, live music and kids' activities in front of Surfside Town Hall tomorrow as part of the town's newest free monthly event series, Surfside Under the Stars, taking place on the first Saturday of every month.
- Groove to the music at the South Beach Jazz Festival, which runs through Sunday. The South Florida Jazz Orchestra plays The Bass museum tonight. On Saturday, The Big 3 Palladium Orchestra rocks the Miami Beach Bandshell.
- Celebrate Three Kings Day all weekend beginning with a concert at Miami Beach's North Shore Park 5-8pm tonight. Plus: a parade and festival Saturday and Sunday at By Brothers Family Park and another family friendly event Saturday at Santuario Nacional Ermita de la Caridad.
