Jazz legends flood Miami Beach for South Beach Jazz Festival

Martin Vassolo
Tito Puente Jr. sings during Carnaval Miami's "Noche de Carnaval" at the Miami-Dade Fair & Expo Center.

Tito Puente Jr. performs at the Miami-Dade Fair & Expo Center in 2021. Photo: Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

The four-day South Beach Jazz Festival kicks off Thursday night and the island will be rocking with live musical performances.

What's happening: The seventh annual festival will host concerts at venues across Miami Beach every night through Sunday.

  • Thursday night's opening show, headlined by Grammy-nominated pianist Monty Alexander, is already sold out. But there are still several others with tickets available — and some are free!

Friday: Sip cocktails and stroll The Bass art museum while listening to the South Florida Jazz Orchestra. 8-11pm, 2100 Collins Ave. $75+.

Saturday: Latin Jazz royalty Tito Rodriguez Jr., Mario Grillo ("Machito Jr."), and Tito Puente Jr. — joining forces as The Big 3 Palladium Orchestra — will bring the music of their famous fathers to the Miami Beach Bandshell for the group's South Florida premier. 8-11pm, 7275 Collins Ave. $35+.

Free events: Spend Sunday on Lincoln Road, where acts including Sammy Figueroa, the Wendy Pedersen Quintet and Gafieira Rio Miami will perform. 11am-8pm, 1100 Lincoln Road.

