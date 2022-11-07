The Goodtime Hotel is a trendy new(ish) South Beach hotel with a rooftop bar owned by superstar producer and singer/songwriter Pharrell Williams, Axios’ Emma Way writes.

The big picture: Everything about the 266-room, seven-story hotel matches its cute pastel color palette and art deco design.

Cost: Perhaps one of the best parts of The Goodtime is the price. When the hotel first opened with a celeb-studded party in 2021, Travel & Leisure reported rooms started at $548 a night.

Yes, but: On a work trip visiting the Miami team in October, our editors paid just $130 each for a Tuesday night.

According to scans on various booking sites like Hotels.com and Google Travel, a one-night stay ranges from $120 to $300 (except for Art Basel weekend when prices are $600+).

The front desk of the hotel. Photo courtesy The Goodtime Hotel

What to expect: The rooms offer views of the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay. They're compact, but make good use of space with fun details like the miniest (and pinkest) fridge I've ever seen, and a waterproof tote you can take by the pool.

The expansive pool is free for hotel guests to use, and locals can book a cabana, too.

Attached to the pool is a bar and restaurant that's open to the public. I loved the $17 spicy jaja margarita with mezcal, mango and habanero, and the $26 octopus salad with gigante bean, cherry tomatoes, arugula and salsa verde.

Just inside is a public library space decked out in pink that's ideal for getting some work done and soaking up air conditioning.

Details: Find the hotel at 601 Washington Ave.

See inside:

My cozy room. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

The library. Photo courtesy The Goodtime Hotel

Photo courtesy The Goodtime Hotel