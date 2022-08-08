Treat yourself to a luxury spa day for $109+ during Miami Spa Months

A few weeks ago, my wife and I took a vacation without ever leaving North Beach.

Inside seashell-shaped rain showers, we listened to the roar of a tropical thunderstorm, feeling as if we were on a Caribbean island. But we were just a couple miles away from home — at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami Beach.

The experience was part Miami Spa Months, which offers discounted deals at 36 different Miami-Dade spas through August, starting at $109.

Our experience: For $139 each, we received a couple's massage and all-day access to the resort's Thermal Hydrotherapy spa — not to mention a day pass to two pools, beach service and free parking.

The layout of the spa encourages hot-cold shock therapy circuits, moving from the sauna, steam room or jacuzzi into the refreshing experiential rain shower or chilly Igloo room.

I was a little overwhelmed by this at first, but grew to love it. My favorite circuit was going from the sauna to the Igloo.

After the spa, we hit the pool, ate lunch and drank some cocktails.

The bottom line: I, like many Americans, often feel stressed out. And studies show just 10 minutes of massage can help your body fight stress.