Celebrate Día de los Muertos in South Florida

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), long observed in Mexico and parts of Latin America, is a beautiful celebration of memory, honoring our lost loved ones.

South Florida communities are holding public celebrations this week, while some local businesses are offering special deals:

Downtown Doral is hosting its annual Días De Los Muertos festival with a flower exhibit through Wednesday. Visitors can take pictures with Flora, a 6-foot-tall skull made entirely of flowers, and can enjoy special offers from local restaurants.

Fort Lauderdale's annual Day of the Dead celebration takes over downtown this Saturday, from 4-11pm. The event will feature a skeleton processional featuring 25 giant puppets, plus music, dancing, art, vendors and more.

Toro Toro, inside the InterContinental Hotel, will honor Día de los Muertos with a Mexican menu of dishes like seafood pozole verde and specialty cocktails, through Sunday.

Chotto Matte on Miami Beach is celebrating with a limited menu, too. Try the Japanese-Peruvian fusion restaurant's three specialty dishes and three cocktails through Saturday.