Miami-Dade real estate signals retail's resurgence

Miami-Dade's retail real estate is booming again.

What's happening: Stores are being leased by tenants, and the vacancy rate stands at just 3.5% across the county, according to data from global real estate firm Colliers.

The big picture: Nationwide, retail real estate has made a comeback, with the vacancy rate dropping to just 6.1% — the lowest in about 15 years — in this year's second quarter, the Wall Street Journal reports.

What they're saying: Around Miami, space is primarily being filled by restaurants, health and fitness companies and medical services — rather than sellers of dry goods, Dave Preston, executive managing director for retail services at Colliers, told Axios.

Busy areas include Coral Way, where the vacancy rate is just 0.8% but asking rents are relatively cheap at $27.57 per square foot. In Aventura, the vacancy rate is just 1.2% even though asking rents are a pricey $64.70 per square foot.

The vacancy rate was highest in downtown Miami: 17.5%. Preston attributed that to massive construction along Flagler Street that's been underway for years.

Once street improvements are done, Preston said, the Flagler corridor will look "closer to what Brickell is" because of new residential buildings and changes to I-95 that will allow better ingress and egress from the highway.

Between the lines: "Miami Beach has been steadily coming back from a bit of a down cycle," Preston said. Asking rents beach-wide are highest in the county, at $83.15 per square foot. The vacancy rate is 4.8%.

Once-booming Lincoln Road has been plagued by empty storefronts for years. Preston said rents peaked around $400 per square foot but have come down to about $200. "Deals are getting done. ... It's just going to take awhile."

Preston added that the months-long closing of Miami Beach's convention center had a "major impact" on the area.

Yes, but: New, trendy hotels such as the Goodtime and the Moxy are drawing tourists to the beach, Preston said.

What we're watching: Preston cautioned that "some signs of a slowdown" have emerged, which he says are most likely caused by interest rates.