2 hours ago - News

Miami prepares for heavy rain, flooding as Ian looms

Martin Vassolo
Tropical Storm Ian as captured by a NOAA satellite on September 25, 2022.
Tropical Storm Ian as captured by a NOAA satellite on Sept. 25, 2022. Credit: NOAA

Hurricane Ian formed overnight Monday and is expected to make landfall somewhere along the Florida Panhandle as early as midweek after hitting Cuba.

What's happening: Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Saturday for all of Florida ahead of Ian, which could become a Category 4 storm. President Biden also declared one for more than 20 counties, including Miami-Dade.

  • Roughly 2,500 Florida National Guard members have been activated to help with the response to Ian, DeSantis said Sunday. More could be called in, if necessary, he added.
  • Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has issued a local emergency order as well.

Zoom in: Miami is not forecast to be in the storm's direct path but could experience heavy wind, rain and flooding as early as Tuesday and continuing Wednesday, according to a National Weather Service update Monday.

  • King tide, which will bring higher tides that usual, also begins Tuesday, and may worsen any flooding that happens.

What they're saying: Levine Cava wrote in a tweet that while it was good news that Miami-Dade is not in the "cone of concern" for the storm, possible tropical storm winds and heavy rain are expected.

DeSantis warned at a press briefing Sunday that Floridians need to be prepared, Axios' Ivana Saric reports.

  • "Expect heavy rains, strong winds, flash flooding, storm surge and even isolated tornados. Make preparations now," he said.

Remember: Prepare your hurricane kit.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more