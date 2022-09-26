Miami prepares for heavy rain, flooding as Ian looms

Hurricane Ian formed overnight Monday and is expected to make landfall somewhere along the Florida Panhandle as early as midweek after hitting Cuba.

What's happening: Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Saturday for all of Florida ahead of Ian, which could become a Category 4 storm. President Biden also declared one for more than 20 counties, including Miami-Dade.

Roughly 2,500 Florida National Guard members have been activated to help with the response to Ian, DeSantis said Sunday. More could be called in, if necessary, he added.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has issued a local emergency order as well.

Zoom in: Miami is not forecast to be in the storm's direct path but could experience heavy wind, rain and flooding as early as Tuesday and continuing Wednesday, according to a National Weather Service update Monday.

King tide, which will bring higher tides that usual, also begins Tuesday, and may worsen any flooding that happens.

What they're saying: Levine Cava wrote in a tweet that while it was good news that Miami-Dade is not in the "cone of concern" for the storm, possible tropical storm winds and heavy rain are expected.

DeSantis warned at a press briefing Sunday that Floridians need to be prepared, Axios' Ivana Saric reports.

"Expect heavy rains, strong winds, flash flooding, storm surge and even isolated tornados. Make preparations now," he said.

Remember: Prepare your hurricane kit.