Come take a bite out of Urban Apples. Justin L. Mack/Axios

Friday marked the grand opening celebration of Urban Apples Cidery, the first cidery in Hamilton County and the latest offering from the minds behind Urban Vines Winery & Brewery. Brews of the week: My wife and I ordered a flight for $20 to taste test four different ciders.

Here's what we tried in order of what we liked most to least. All of the ciders are 6.9% ABV and a pint will set you back $7.

Muffin Top: A blueberry cider that's not too sweet and delivers a great aftertaste to go along with your meal.

Ciderita: A smooth, easy-to-drink lime margarita cider sure to make a killing sold as a six-pack.

Georgia Peach: A peach cider that scored huge points with me for its unexpected dryness, but my wife hoped for a bit more punch from the peach.

Johnny Appleseed: Their original apple cider. Crisp and refreshing, but ultimately safe and forgettable.

Zoom in: The venue itself is a nice addition to a slice of HamCo still very much under development and delivers a familiar vibe for anyone who has ever spent an afternoon sipping sangria at Urban Vines.

The food will please fans of German fare.

My wife got a pretzel bigger than both our heads, and I chowed down on a "ciderwurst," which was a cider-marinated brat on a toasted bun served with caramelized apples, onions and sauerkraut.

If you go: 18326 Spring Mill Road, Westfield. Open 12-9pm Monday-Wednesday, 12-10pm Thursday-Friday, 12-11pm Saturday and 12-6pm Sunday.