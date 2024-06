Share on email (opens in new window)

Indiana Landmarks is celebrating the work of a late Hoosier artist who preserved the history of Indianapolis' architecture with paint and canvas. What's happening: "The Art of Harry Davis" will be on display at the Indiana Landmarks Center from Friday through June 28.

Davis (1914-2006) generated a following in the Indiana art and architecture worlds for his hundreds of meticulous depictions of local landmarks.

After honing his skills at the Herron School of Art in the 1930s, he won the Prix de Rome fellowship in painting in 1938 and worked as a combat artist in Italy during World War II.

Zoom in: The exhibit launches Friday with a presentation from Rachel Berenson Perry, fine arts curator emerita of the Indiana State Museum, followed by a First Friday opening reception.

"He had these really precise images of Indianapolis buildings and other places too, like perfectly measured moments of his time and place," Perry said.

If you go: Perry's talk begins at 6pm, and tickets are $5.