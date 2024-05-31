The Indianapolis summer 2024 concert tour guide

Dave Matthews Band is one of the many big acts swinging through Indy this summer. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Race day is in our rearview
, meaning summer has unofficially arrived in Indianapolis. Why it matters: Some of the biggest names in music are hitting the road now that school is out, but it would be a mistake to assume every major show is making a tour stop in Indy. The Circle City has a history of being sidestepped by touring superstars, so hitting I-65 or I-70 to see your favorite artist has become common. Reality check: While this (not exhaustive) guide focuses on mainstream stars and arena fillers, Central Indiana will be bursting with live music opportunities, courtesy of local creators, all summer long. Even better, a lot of those shows are free. Yes, but: Still missing from the local lineup is WonderRoad. The festival, which happened in Garfield Park the past two summers, "may take place later than usual," according to organizers. Fun fact: If you do go to a show over the next few months, you're likely getting a deal, at least compared to last year. According to SeatGeek, the average resale ticket price to attend a summer concert is $224, down from $269 last year. That comes with an 11% increase in the total number of U.S. concerts this summer when compared to last year. Here are 33 concerts in Indy worth checking out this summer, along with a nearly five-hour Spotify playlist that features tracks from the headlining artists mentioned below. Stevie Nicks June 4 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tickets start at $59.50. Hootie & the Blowfish June 8 at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets start at $54.60. James Taylor June 11 at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets start at $54.35. Kenny Chesney June 20 at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets start at $60.70. Maroon 5 with Maren Morris June 22 at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets start at $54.35. Janet Jackson with Nelly June 23 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tickets start at $39.95. Santana and Counting Crows June 23 at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets start at $67.20. Bryson Tiller June 25 at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park. Tickets start at $67.20. Dave Matthews Band The Beach Boys July 6 at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park. Tickets start at $41.30. Third Eye Blind with Yellowcard and Arizona July 6 at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets start at $41.80. A.C.E. July 11 at Old National Centre. Tickets start at $76. Dan + Shay July 19 at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets start at $41.30. Earth, Wind & Fire with Chicago July 20 at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets start at $49.15. Lucky Daye July 24 at Old National Centre. Tickets start at $50.75. Red Hot Chili Peppers July 25 at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets start at $275.50. Alanis Morissette July 27 at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets start at $143.50. Jennifer Lopez July 27 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tickets start at $53.95. Phish Slipknot Aug. 6 at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets start at $48.65. Corinne Bailey Rae Aug. 7 at Old National Centre. Tickets start at $59. Creed with 3 Doors Down Aug. 10 at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets start at $151.25. The Doobie Brothers with Steve Winwood Aug. 17 at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets start at $48.65. Imagine Dragons Aug. 20 at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets start at $95.59. PJ Morton Aug. 23 at Old National Centre. Tickets start at $64. New Kids on the Block Aug. 25 at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets start at $54.80. Pearl Jam Aug. 26 at Ruoff Music Center. This concert is a makeup date for a show postponed from September 2023. Remaining tickets start at $694.55. Sammy Hagar with Loverboy Aug. 30 at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets start at $48.65. Pitbull Sept. 1 at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets start at $100.90. Luke Bryan Sept. 7 at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets start at $78.50. ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd Sept. 14 at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets start at $48.15. Vampire Weekend Sept. 21 at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Tickets start at $66.64. Kirk Franklin Sept. 21 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tickets start at $59.50.