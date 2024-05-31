May 31, 2024 - Things to Do

The Indianapolis summer 2024 concert tour guide

headshot
Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band is one of the many big acts swinging through Indy this summer. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Race day is in our rearview, meaning summer has unofficially arrived in Indianapolis.

Why it matters: Some of the biggest names in music are hitting the road now that school is out, but it would be a mistake to assume every major show is making a tour stop in Indy.

  • The Circle City has a history of being sidestepped by touring superstars, so hitting I-65 or I-70 to see your favorite artist has become common.

Reality check: While this (not exhaustive) guide focuses on mainstream stars and arena fillers, Central Indiana will be bursting with live music opportunities, courtesy of local creators, all summer long.

  • Even better, a lot of those shows are free.

Yes, but: Still missing from the local lineup is WonderRoad. The festival, which happened in Garfield Park the past two summers, "may take place later than usual," according to organizers.

Fun fact: If you do go to a show over the next few months, you're likely getting a deal, at least compared to last year.

  • According to SeatGeek, the average resale ticket price to attend a summer concert is $224, down from $269 last year.
  • That comes with an 11% increase in the total number of U.S. concerts this summer when compared to last year.

Here are 33 concerts in Indy worth checking out this summer, along with a nearly five-hour Spotify playlist that features tracks from the headlining artists mentioned below.

Stevie Nicks

  • June 4 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
  • Tickets start at $59.50.

Hootie & the Blowfish

  • June 8 at Ruoff Music Center.
  • Tickets start at $54.60.

James Taylor

  • June 11 at Ruoff Music Center.
  • Tickets start at $54.35.

Kenny Chesney

  • June 20 at Ruoff Music Center.
  • Tickets start at $60.70.

Maroon 5 with Maren Morris

  • June 22 at Ruoff Music Center.
  • Tickets start at $54.35.

Janet Jackson with Nelly

  • June 23 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
  • Tickets start at $39.95.

Santana and Counting Crows

  • June 23 at Ruoff Music Center.
  • Tickets start at $67.20.

Bryson Tiller

  • June 25 at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park.
  • Tickets start at $67.20.

Dave Matthews Band

The Beach Boys

  • July 6 at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park.
  • Tickets start at $41.30.

Third Eye Blind with Yellowcard and Arizona

  • July 6 at Ruoff Music Center.
  • Tickets start at $41.80.

A.C.E.

  • July 11 at Old National Centre.
  • Tickets start at $76.

Dan + Shay

  • July 19 at Ruoff Music Center.
  • Tickets start at $41.30.

Earth, Wind & Fire with Chicago

  • July 20 at Ruoff Music Center.
  • Tickets start at $49.15.

Lucky Daye

  • July 24 at Old National Centre.
  • Tickets start at $50.75.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • July 25 at Ruoff Music Center.
  • Tickets start at $275.50.

Alanis Morissette

  • July 27 at Ruoff Music Center.
  • Tickets start at $143.50.

Jennifer Lopez

  • July 27 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
  • Tickets start at $53.95.

Phish

Slipknot

  • Aug. 6 at Ruoff Music Center.
  • Tickets start at $48.65.

Corinne Bailey Rae

  • Aug. 7 at Old National Centre.
  • Tickets start at $59.

Creed with 3 Doors Down

  • Aug. 10 at Ruoff Music Center.
  • Tickets start at $151.25.

The Doobie Brothers with Steve Winwood

  • Aug. 17 at Ruoff Music Center.
  • Tickets start at $48.65.

Imagine Dragons

  • Aug. 20 at Ruoff Music Center.
  • Tickets start at $95.59.

PJ Morton

  • Aug. 23 at Old National Centre.
  • Tickets start at $64.

New Kids on the Block

  • Aug. 25 at Ruoff Music Center.
  • Tickets start at $54.80.

Pearl Jam

  • Aug. 26 at Ruoff Music Center.
  • This concert is a makeup date for a show postponed from September 2023.
  • Remaining tickets start at $694.55.

Sammy Hagar with Loverboy

  • Aug. 30 at Ruoff Music Center.
  • Tickets start at $48.65.

Pitbull

  • Sept. 1 at Ruoff Music Center.
  • Tickets start at $100.90.

Luke Bryan

  • Sept. 7 at Ruoff Music Center.
  • Tickets start at $78.50.

ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd

  • Sept. 14 at Ruoff Music Center.
  • Tickets start at $48.15.

Vampire Weekend

  • Sept. 21 at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
  • Tickets start at $66.64.

Kirk Franklin

  • Sept. 21 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
  • Tickets start at $59.50.
