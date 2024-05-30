Indianapolis weekend events: Pride Month, Broad Ripple Duck Race and more

Share on email (opens in new window)

The "greatest spectacle in rubber duck racing" returns to the Broad Ripple Canal this weekend. Zoom in: Race fans feeling the post-Indy 500 blues can fulfill their need for speed Saturday morning at the annual Broad Ripple Duck Race.

Before the rubber ducks hit the water, there will be a new 5K and fun run through Broad Ripple Village.

Participants are encouraged to dress in their favorite duck gear.

Plus: Free children's activities will happen on the Rainbow Bridge overlooking the Broad Ripple Canal on Guilford Avenue

If you go: The 5K starts at 10am, and the duck race starts at 12:30pm.

5K registration is $35 for adults and $20 for kids 15 and under.

Rubber ducks for the race are $6 each.

Here are the rest of our picks for the weekend:

⚾ Stock up on peanuts and Cracker Jacks while the Indianapolis Indians play the Omaha Storm Chasers in a weekend series at Victory Field.

Games begin at 7:05pm Friday, 6:35pm Saturday and 1:35pm Sunday.

Tickets start at $13.

🎵 Party with singer and songwriter Noah Kahan Friday at 8pm as he brings the "We'll All Be Here Forever" tour to Ruoff Music Center.

Tickets start at $348.50.

🎤 Spend an evening with actress, writer and comedian Celeste Barber when she plays Old National Centre Friday at 8pm.

Tickets start at $41.25.

🏳️‍🌈 Kick off Pride Month during the Greenwood Pride Festival in Woodmen Park Saturday at noon.

Free.

🌈 Go to an all-queer artisan market with 50 vendors at Monument Circle as Indy Gay Market launches Big Car Collaborative's Spark on the Circle event series.

The market will be open 11am–3pm Saturday and Sunday.

🌍 Celebrate the Earth during the Earth Day Indiana Festival at Garfield Park Conservatory and Gardens at 11am Saturday.

Free.

🏀 See if the Fever can score another win when they take on the Chicago Sky Saturday at 1pm in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Tickets start at $40.

🧺 Watch softball for a good cause during the Indy Pride Community Picnic & Bat 'n' Rouge event Sunday from noon–4pm at Riverside Park.

Free.

🙌 Worship with your neighbors at the Indy Pride Interfaith Celebration Sunday at 10am in Riverside Park.