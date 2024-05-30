Indianapolis weekend events: Pride Month, Broad Ripple Duck Race and more

The "greatest spectacle in rubber duck racing" returns to the Broad Ripple Canal this weekend.
Zoom in: Race fans feeling the post-Indy 500 blues can fulfill their need for speed Saturday morning at the annual Broad Ripple Duck Race.
- Before the rubber ducks hit the water, there will be a new 5K and fun run through Broad Ripple Village.
- Participants are encouraged to dress in their favorite duck gear.
Plus: Free children's activities will happen on the Rainbow Bridge overlooking the Broad Ripple Canal on Guilford Avenue
If you go: The 5K starts at 10am, and the duck race starts at 12:30pm.
- 5K registration is $35 for adults and $20 for kids 15 and under.
- Rubber ducks for the race are $6 each.
Here are the rest of our picks for the weekend:
⚾ Stock up on peanuts and Cracker Jacks while the Indianapolis Indians play the Omaha Storm Chasers in a weekend series at Victory Field.
- Games begin at 7:05pm Friday, 6:35pm Saturday and 1:35pm Sunday.
- Tickets start at $13.
🎵 Party with singer and songwriter Noah Kahan Friday at 8pm as he brings the "We'll All Be Here Forever" tour to Ruoff Music Center.
🎤 Spend an evening with actress, writer and comedian Celeste Barber when she plays Old National Centre Friday at 8pm.
🏳️🌈 Kick off Pride Month during the Greenwood Pride Festival in Woodmen Park Saturday at noon.
🌈 Go to an all-queer artisan market with 50 vendors at Monument Circle as Indy Gay Market launches Big Car Collaborative's Spark on the Circle event series.
- The market will be open 11am–3pm Saturday and Sunday.
🌍 Celebrate the Earth during the Earth Day Indiana Festival at Garfield Park Conservatory and Gardens at 11am Saturday.
🏀 See if the Fever can score another win when they take on the Chicago Sky Saturday at 1pm in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
🧺 Watch softball for a good cause during the Indy Pride Community Picnic & Bat 'n' Rouge event Sunday from noon–4pm at Riverside Park.
🙌 Worship with your neighbors at the Indy Pride Interfaith Celebration Sunday at 10am in Riverside Park.