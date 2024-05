When the green flag drops on Sunday, there's a chance we'll see some of the fastest laps ever recorded at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

What's happening: All 33 cars on the starting grid will be using the same Dallara chassis, made with lighter components this year in preparation for the introduction of a hybrid engine system after the Indy 500 race.

Lighter cars mean teams can push the limits and pursue new track records.

We've already seen Scott McLaughlin set the fastest four-lap average speed in history for an Indianapolis 500 pole winner, at 234.220 mph, and the entire field averaged the second-fastest speed in race history.

The bottom line: It's the latest evolution in the iconic IndyCar, which started with Ray Harroun's six-cylinder Marmon back in 1911.