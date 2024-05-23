We know the Indy 500 is a big deal, but there are plenty of ways to celebrate Memorial Day weekend in Indianapolis outside of the track!
Here are a few of our picks:
🇺🇲 Remember the fallen during the The American Legion 500 Festival Memorial Service Friday at the Indiana World War Memorial downtown.
- The free community celebration starts at noon.
🏀 Cheer on the Pacers as they battle the Celtics for the Eastern Conference championship Saturday and Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
- Saturday's game begins at 8:30pm with tickets starting at $161.
- Monday's game begins at 8pm with tickets starting at $149.
🥗 Enjoy dinner and a show as "The Wizard of Oz" begins its run at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre.
- Shows will be performed at 1pm and 8pm Thursday; 8pm Friday; and 1pm and 8pm Saturday.
- Tickets start at $65.
✊🏿 Take in a day of food, music and culture at the Melanin In May Festival at Community Alliance of the Far Eastside, 8902 E. 38th St.
💅 Do brunch like a queen as Indy Pride Presents the "Brunch, Please! Drag Brunch" Saturday at the HI-FI.
- Performances begin at 10am and 1:30pm.
- Tickets start at $30.
🥁 Party with up-and-coming musician G Flip at the HI-FI Annex, 7pm Saturday.
- Tickets start at $25.
- A free dance party hosted by local DJ Little Town will follow.
⚽ Support the Indy Eleven as they take on the Phoenix Rising FC, 7pm Saturday in Carroll Stadium.
⚾ Root, root, root for the home team when the Indianapolis Indians play the Omaha Storm Monday night.