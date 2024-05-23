Share on email (opens in new window)

We know the Indy 500 is a big deal, but there are plenty of ways to celebrate Memorial Day weekend in Indianapolis outside of the track! Here are a few of our picks:

🇺🇲 Remember the fallen during the The American Legion 500 Festival Memorial Service Friday at the Indiana World War Memorial downtown.

The free community celebration starts at noon.

🏀 Cheer on the Pacers as they battle the Celtics for the Eastern Conference championship Saturday and Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Saturday's game begins at 8:30pm with tickets starting at $161.

Monday's game begins at 8pm with tickets starting at $149.

🥗 Enjoy dinner and a show as "The Wizard of Oz" begins its run at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre.

Shows will be performed at 1pm and 8pm Thursday; 8pm Friday; and 1pm and 8pm Saturday.

Tickets start at $65.

✊🏿 Take in a day of food, music and culture at the Melanin In May Festival at Community Alliance of the Far Eastside, 8902 E. 38th St.

The free event runs from 11am-5pm Saturday.

💅 Do brunch like a queen as Indy Pride Presents the "Brunch, Please! Drag Brunch" Saturday at the HI-FI.

Performances begin at 10am and 1:30pm.

Tickets start at $30.

🥁 Party with up-and-coming musician G Flip at the HI-FI Annex, 7pm Saturday.

Tickets start at $25.

A free dance party hosted by local DJ Little Town will follow.

⚽ Support the Indy Eleven as they take on the Phoenix Rising FC, 7pm Saturday in Carroll Stadium.

Tickets start at $10.

⚾ Root, root, root for the home team when the Indianapolis Indians play the Omaha Storm Monday night.