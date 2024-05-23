1 hour ago - Things to Do

8 things to do in Indianapolis over Memorial Day weekend (that aren't the Indy 500)

Illustration of a cherry pie with "weekend" cut out of the crust.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

We know the Indy 500 is a big deal, but there are plenty of ways to celebrate Memorial Day weekend in Indianapolis outside of the track!

Here are a few of our picks:

🇺🇲 Remember the fallen during the The American Legion 500 Festival Memorial Service Friday at the Indiana World War Memorial downtown.

  • The free community celebration starts at noon.

🏀 Cheer on the Pacers as they battle the Celtics for the Eastern Conference championship Saturday and Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

  • Saturday's game begins at 8:30pm with tickets starting at $161.
  • Monday's game begins at 8pm with tickets starting at $149.

🥗 Enjoy dinner and a show as "The Wizard of Oz" begins its run at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre.

  • Shows will be performed at 1pm and 8pm Thursday; 8pm Friday; and 1pm and 8pm Saturday.
  • Tickets start at $65.

✊🏿 Take in a day of food, music and culture at the Melanin In May Festival at Community Alliance of the Far Eastside, 8902 E. 38th St.

💅 Do brunch like a queen as Indy Pride Presents the "Brunch, Please! Drag Brunch" Saturday at the HI-FI.

  • Performances begin at 10am and 1:30pm.
  • Tickets start at $30.

🥁 Party with up-and-coming musician G Flip at the HI-FI Annex, 7pm Saturday.

  • Tickets start at $25.
  • A free dance party hosted by local DJ Little Town will follow.

Support the Indy Eleven as they take on the Phoenix Rising FC, 7pm Saturday in Carroll Stadium.

Root, root, root for the home team when the Indianapolis Indians play the Omaha Storm Monday night.

