Jennifer Pyrz, right, has served as interim CEO since December.

Jennifer Pyrz is the new president and CEO of IndyGo, the city's public transit agency. Why it matters: Pyrz, a civil engineer who has been a leader for the Purple Line and served in the CEO role on an interim basis, will oversee IndyGo's bus rapid transit buildout while addressing a persistent post-pandemic drop in ridership.

State of play: The city's BRT project is scheduled to include three express bus lines along high-traffic routes.

The north-south Red Line is already open.

The Purple Line, which will travel along 38th Street between Meridian Street and Post Road, is scheduled to open next year.

The east-west Blue Line is targeted for a 2027 opening, after surviving another legislative effort to kill the project.

Catch up quick: Pyrz replaces Inez Evans, who retired in December after over four years on the job.

Evans took over IndyGo in July 2019, just weeks before the troubled Red Line launch, and she led IndyGo through a pandemic-induced ridership collapse and a barrage of state legislation aimed at killing parts of the city's bus rapid transit project.

What they're saying: "It's an extremely important position," said Greg Hahn, chair of the IndyGo board of directors. "Obviously we all feel very strongly about this organization and we all feel very strongly about Jennifer."