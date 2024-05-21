Brews on Tues: The official beer of IMS

There's a new official craft beer of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, brewed especially for the Indy 500.

Driving the brews: Michigan-based Atwater Brewery crafted a limited-edition beer, complete with the IMS Wing and Wheel on the can, available at the track and a few local retailers.

Brew of the week: Road Rally IPA

6.5% ABV with 49 IBUs

$9.25 for a 16 oz. can at the track concession stands.

💭 Arika's thought bubble: Reviews on Untappd since its release have been mid, but I liked it. It drinks a little lighter than I expected, which is what you want for a hot, long day at the track.