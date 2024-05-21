The Greatest Spectacle in Racing makes for great TV. Photo: Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Indianapolis 500 may be the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, but it's just one of 18 races that are part of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Driving the news (literally): The CW show "100 Days to Indy" follows teams and key drivers through the season in the lead-up to the Indy 500. The next episode airs Friday night.

Catch up quick: This is the second season for the docuseries, with each episode focusing on a race, a few of INDYCAR's biggest personalities and all the drama — and there's lots of drama, including a cheating scandal.

Episode 1 set the stage for the season, the dynamics coming in from the previous year and just how big of a deal the 500 truly is to these drivers and teams.

Episodes 2 and 3 were all about the characters, letting you get to know the drivers in a way that will make watching the race Sunday that much more fun.

Episode 4 was where it all hit the fan. Just watch it, y'all.

💭 Our thought bubble: If you've watched Formula 1's "Drive to Survive" series, you know the vibe.

There are some fun Easter eggs for Indy locals, including clips from a couple of local news broadcasts and a cameo from IndyStar motorsports reporter Nathan Brown.

Each episode is 43 minutes long, so if you start tonight, you can watch one a day and be all caught up by Sunday.

Where to watch: Watch live at 9pm Friday or stream the show on the CW.