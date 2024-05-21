Driving the news (literally): The CW show "100 Days to Indy" follows teams and key drivers through the season in the lead-up to the Indy 500.
The next episode airs Friday night.
Catch up quick: This is the second season for the docuseries, with each episode focusing on a race, a few of INDYCAR's biggest personalities and all the drama — and there's lots of drama, including a cheating scandal.
Episode 1 set the stage for the season, the dynamics coming in from the previous year and just how big of a deal the 500 truly is to these drivers and teams.
Episodes 2 and 3 were all about the characters, letting you get to know the drivers in a way that will make watching the race Sunday that much more fun.
Episode 4 was where it all hit the fan. Just watch it, y'all.
💭 Our thought bubble: If you've watched Formula 1's "Drive to Survive" series, you know the vibe.
There are some fun Easter eggs for Indy locals, including clips from a couple of local news broadcasts and a cameo from IndyStar motorsports reporter Nathan Brown.
Each episode is 43 minutes long, so if you start tonight, you can watch one a day and be all caught up by Sunday.
Where to watch: Watch live at 9pm Friday or stream the show on the CW.