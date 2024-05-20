May 20, 2024 - News

Pacers knock out Knicks in NBA playoffs

Pacers win in New York

Bring on Boston. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Pacers are heading to the NBA Eastern Conference finals on the heels of a historic Game 7 performance in Madison Square Garden.

What's happening: The Pacers crushed the Knicks 130-109 Sunday night and set an NBA playoff record by shooting 67.1% from the floor.

  • They also matched a franchise record for most points in a playoff game.
  • Six Pacers scored in the double-digits, led by Tyrese Haliburton with 26 points.

What's next: The Pacers have to go through the top-seeded Boston Celtics to make it to the NBA Finals.

  • Watch Game 1 of the conference finals Tuesday at 8pm on ESPN.
