Pacers knock out Knicks in NBA playoffs
The Pacers are heading to the NBA Eastern Conference finals on the heels of a historic Game 7 performance in Madison Square Garden.
What's happening: The Pacers crushed the Knicks 130-109 Sunday night and set an NBA playoff record by shooting 67.1% from the floor.
- They also matched a franchise record for most points in a playoff game.
- Six Pacers scored in the double-digits, led by Tyrese Haliburton with 26 points.
What's next: The Pacers have to go through the top-seeded Boston Celtics to make it to the NBA Finals.
- Watch Game 1 of the conference finals Tuesday at 8pm on ESPN.
