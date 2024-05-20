Indianapolis Public Schools sees increase in segregation

In 1991, IPS had a segregation rating of 0.11 for Black and white students and 0.03 for Hispanic and white students, with 0 being the least segregated and 1 being the most segregated.
By 2022, those ratings had jumped to 0.37 for both Black and white students and Hispanic and white students.
The rating measures segregation by exposure of students of different races and ethnicities.
The change was driven by a combination of factors that included the end of busing, the return to neighborhood schools whose makeup often reflects communities segregated by housing policy and the dramatic exodus of families from IPS boundaries.
District policies that disadvantage Black and brown children also contributed.
In 2020, the IPS board of commissioners admitted as much when it adopted a racial equity policy and pledged to "eliminate opportunity gaps … as well as disrupt institutionally racist, structures and policies within the District."
The latest: This fall will mark the first school year with full implementation of Rebuilding Stronger, IPS' K-8 overhaul aimed at making school assignment and choice more equitable and high-quality academic programming more accessible.