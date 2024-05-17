Italian restaurant Tre on Main opens in Carmel

Share on email (opens in new window)

A new Italian restaurant arrives in HamCo. Photos: Courtesy of Francesco Settanni

The Carmel Arts & Design District has a new high-end Italian option from a familiar restaurateur. Dig in: From the family behind Sangiovese Ristorante, Tre on Main made its debut at 10 E. Main St. late last month.

As the name suggests, Tre is the third restaurant from owner Chris Evans.

Sangiovese opened its first location at Indy's Rivers Edge shopping plaza in 1994 before moving to Ironworks at Keystone in 2015. A second location opened at The Yard in Fishers in 2020.

What to expect: Director of operations Francesco Settanni, a wine enthusiast from the Puglia region of southern Italy, told Axios that visitors should expect a menu honoring traditional Italian dishes with modern flair.

Standouts include the gold risotto carbonara, fettuccine with fresh seasonal truffle shaved table side and the pappardelle Sunday sauce with short rib ragú.

If you go: Tre on Main is open 4-9pm Monday-Thursday, 4pm-9:30pm Friday and Saturday and 4-8:30pm Sunday.