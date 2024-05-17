56 mins ago - Food and Drink

Italian restaurant Tre on Main opens in Carmel

Food from Tre on Main in Carmel

A new Italian restaurant arrives in HamCo.

The Carmel Arts & Design District has a new high-end Italian option from a familiar restaurateur.

Dig in: From the family behind Sangiovese Ristorante, Tre on Main made its debut at 10 E. Main St. late last month.

  • As the name suggests, Tre is the third restaurant from owner Chris Evans.
  • Sangiovese opened its first location at Indy's Rivers Edge shopping plaza in 1994 before moving to Ironworks at Keystone in 2015. A second location opened at The Yard in Fishers in 2020.

What to expect: Director of operations Francesco Settanni, a wine enthusiast from the Puglia region of southern Italy, told Axios that visitors should expect a menu honoring traditional Italian dishes with modern flair.

  • Standouts include the gold risotto carbonara, fettuccine with fresh seasonal truffle shaved table side and the pappardelle Sunday sauce with short rib ragú.

If you go: Tre on Main is open 4-9pm Monday-Thursday, 4pm-9:30pm Friday and Saturday and 4-8:30pm Sunday.

