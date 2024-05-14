🍣 1 roll to go

2 hours ago - News

Before Green District, it was Au Bon Pain. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Local fast-casual restaurant Sushi Boss is opening its third location on Monument Circle this summer.

Rolling the news: It will open on the southwest corner of the circle, in the space vacated by salad and wrap spot Green District last year.

How it works: Sushi Boss lets diners choose from signature dishes or custom made rolls and poke bowls to order, a la Chipotle or Subway.

Stop by: Other locations are open on 10th Street near downtown and 86th Street near the Fashion Mall.

