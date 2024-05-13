21 mins ago - News

Pacers even the score

headshot
headshot
Pacers game slam dunk

The Pacers win two straight at home. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Pacers are heating up in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

What's happening: The Pacers beat the New York Knicks 121-89 last night in Gainbridge Fieldhouse to tie up the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

  • Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 20 points, and a total of six Pacers scored in double figures.
  • Haliburton also dropped 35 points in the Pacers' Game 3 win.

What's next: Game 5 tomorrow in New York. If the Pacers win, they'll be one victory away from the Eastern Conference finals.

  • Tipoff is at 8pm on TNT.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Indianapolis in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more