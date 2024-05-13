Pacers even the score

The Pacers are heating up in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

What's happening: The Pacers beat the New York Knicks 121-89 last night in Gainbridge Fieldhouse to tie up the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 20 points, and a total of six Pacers scored in double figures.

Haliburton also dropped 35 points in the Pacers' Game 3 win

What's next: Game 5 tomorrow in New York. If the Pacers win, they'll be one victory away from the Eastern Conference finals.