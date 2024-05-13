Meatless Monday: Salads in Speedway
Another Monday in May, another Speedway landmark.
Where to go: The Famous Tomato.
- You can't miss it — it's the place with the giant tomato on its roof.
- Since 2006 when it opened as an outpost of the now-closed Old Farm Market, the store has been the place to get farm-fresh tomatoes and other produce.
- It also specializes in old-fashioned candy, soda and hot sauce.
What you're thinking: None of this is a meatless meal.
- Stick with me, because the Famous Tomato also has a killer salad bar.
What to order: The salad bar, hidden at the back of the store.
- Choose from lettuce, spinach or a spring mix base and top it with as many veggies, cheeses, cold salads and dressings as you like.
Plus: They serve four hot soups a day.
If you go: 5002 W. 10th St., Speedway.
- Open 10am to 8pm, Monday through Saturday.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more