31 mins ago - Food and Drink

Meatless Monday: Salads in Speedway

headshot
A salad bar with race cars on top

No mistaking you're in Speedway. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Another Monday in May, another Speedway landmark.

Where to go: The Famous Tomato.

  • You can't miss it — it's the place with the giant tomato on its roof.
  • Since 2006 when it opened as an outpost of the now-closed Old Farm Market, the store has been the place to get farm-fresh tomatoes and other produce.
  • It also specializes in old-fashioned candy, soda and hot sauce.

What you're thinking: None of this is a meatless meal.

  • Stick with me, because the Famous Tomato also has a killer salad bar.

What to order: The salad bar, hidden at the back of the store.

  • Choose from lettuce, spinach or a spring mix base and top it with as many veggies, cheeses, cold salads and dressings as you like.

Plus: They serve four hot soups a day.

If you go: 5002 W. 10th St., Speedway.

  • Open 10am to 8pm, Monday through Saturday.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more