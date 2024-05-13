Share on email (opens in new window)

No mistaking you're in Speedway. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Another Monday in May, another Speedway landmark. Where to go: The Famous Tomato.

You can't miss it — it's the place with the giant tomato on its roof.

Since 2006 when it opened as an outpost of the now-closed Old Farm Market, the store has been the place to get farm-fresh tomatoes and other produce.

It also specializes in old-fashioned candy, soda and hot sauce.

What you're thinking: None of this is a meatless meal.

Stick with me, because the Famous Tomato also has a killer salad bar.

What to order: The salad bar, hidden at the back of the store.

Choose from lettuce, spinach or a spring mix base and top it with as many veggies, cheeses, cold salads and dressings as you like.

Plus: They serve four hot soups a day.

If you go: 5002 W. 10th St., Speedway.