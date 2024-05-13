Where Indianapolis kids have the most — and least — opportunity

How it works: The index, from the DiversityDataKids.org project at Brandeis University, seeks to quantify the opportunity afforded to each child based on several factors tied to where they live, including education, health, environment and socioeconomics.
Based on those factors, the report assigns a score of 1 to 100 to each census tract, with 1 representing the least childhood opportunity and 100 the most.
The study found that 33% of children in Indianapolis are living in very low or low-opportunity neighborhoods.
50% of Indy kids are in very high or high-opportunity neighborhoods.
17% of children are in areas of moderate opportunity.
Breaking it down: Neighborhoods in areas like Meridian Hills, Rocky Ripple and the Old Northside all have a relatively high opportunity index, while neighborhoods like Englewood, Venerable Flackville and the Old Southside dip into very low territory.
What's next: Researchers recommended several policy measures to improve childhood opportunity, including tackling child poverty, rethinking neighborhood zoning rules with equity in mind and opening access to better schools for children outside their immediate neighborhoods.
The bottom line: "The differences in neighborhood opportunity are so profound that it is as if children in the United States are growing up not in one country, but in five different nations," the report says.