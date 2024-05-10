Mecum Indianapolis auto auction gets rolling
Dana Mecum's Original Spring Classic is back for its 37th year in Indianapolis, and the annual auto auction has rides for everyone.
Driving the cars: The Indianapolis auction is Mecum's second-largest of the year, featuring an estimated 3,000 vehicles. In 2023, it brought in $113 million in total sales.
Zoom in: Headlining this year's Mecum Indy is the Frank Micoli Collection, an Italian collection of 40 cars and 17 motorcycles.
- It includes nine Ferraris, four Alfa Romeos and four Fiats, plus a selection of Ducati, MV Agusta and other Italian-built motorcycles.
Cars we're watching: Here are five cars to check out at the auction.
2004 Porsche Carrera GT
- Estimated price: $1,500,000 - $1,700,000
1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary
- Estimated price: $750,000 - $850,000
1965 Shelby GT350 Fastback
- Estimated price: $475,000 - $525,000
1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
- Estimated price: $300,000 - $350,000
1957 Studebaker Golden Hawk Hardtop
- Estimated price: $60,000 - $90,000
If you go: Mecum starts Friday and runs through May 18 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
- Gates open daily at 8am, and close one hour after the final vehicle of the day crosses the auction block.
- Tickets start at $30 for one day and $75 for three days. Children 12 and under are free.
How to watch: Coverage will be broadcast and streamed live for a total of 24 hours on MotorTrend and Max, and for two hours on Discovery Channel.
