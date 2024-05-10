7 hours ago - News

Mecum Indianapolis auto auction gets rolling

2011 Ferrari 599 GTO

This 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO is part of the all-Italian collection headlining Mecum Indy 2024. Photo: Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

Dana Mecum's Original Spring Classic is back for its 37th year in Indianapolis, and the annual auto auction has rides for everyone.

Driving the cars: The Indianapolis auction is Mecum's second-largest of the year, featuring an estimated 3,000 vehicles. In 2023, it brought in $113 million in total sales.

Zoom in: Headlining this year's Mecum Indy is the Frank Micoli Collection, an Italian collection of 40 cars and 17 motorcycles.

  • It includes nine Ferraris, four Alfa Romeos and four Fiats, plus a selection of Ducati, MV Agusta and other Italian-built motorcycles.

Cars we're watching: Here are five cars to check out at the auction.

2004 Porsche Carrera GT

  • Estimated price: $1,500,000 - $1,700,000
Porsche Carrera GT
Photo: Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary

  • Estimated price: $750,000 - $850,000
1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary
Photo: Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

1965 Shelby GT350 Fastback

  • Estimated price: $475,000 - $525,000
1965 Shelby GT350 Fastback
Photo: Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

  • Estimated price: $300,000 - $350,000
1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
Photo: Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

1957 Studebaker Golden Hawk Hardtop

  • Estimated price: $60,000 - $90,000
1957 Studebaker Golden Hawk Hardtop
Photo: Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

If you go: Mecum starts Friday and runs through May 18 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

  • Gates open daily at 8am, and close one hour after the final vehicle of the day crosses the auction block.
  • Tickets start at $30 for one day and $75 for three days. Children 12 and under are free.

How to watch: Coverage will be broadcast and streamed live for a total of 24 hours on MotorTrend and Max, and for two hours on Discovery Channel.

