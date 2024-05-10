Mecum Indianapolis auto auction gets rolling

Share on email (opens in new window)

This 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO is part of the all-Italian collection headlining Mecum Indy 2024. Photo: Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

Dana Mecum's Original Spring Classic is back for its 37th year in Indianapolis, and the annual auto auction has rides for everyone. Driving the cars: The Indianapolis auction is Mecum's second-largest of the year, featuring an estimated 3,000 vehicles. In 2023, it brought in $113 million in total sales.

Zoom in: Headlining this year's Mecum Indy is the Frank Micoli Collection, an Italian collection of 40 cars and 17 motorcycles.

It includes nine Ferraris, four Alfa Romeos and four Fiats, plus a selection of Ducati, MV Agusta and other Italian-built motorcycles.

Cars we're watching: Here are five cars to check out at the auction.

2004 Porsche Carrera GT

Estimated price: $1,500,000 - $1,700,000

Photo: Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary

Estimated price: $750,000 - $850,000

Photo: Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

1965 Shelby GT350 Fastback

Estimated price: $475,000 - $525,000

Photo: Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

Estimated price: $300,000 - $350,000

Photo: Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

1957 Studebaker Golden Hawk Hardtop

Estimated price: $60,000 - $90,000

Photo: Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

If you go: Mecum starts Friday and runs through May 18 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Gates open daily at 8am, and close one hour after the final vehicle of the day crosses the auction block.

Tickets start at $30 for one day and $75 for three days. Children 12 and under are free.

How to watch: Coverage will be broadcast and streamed live for a total of 24 hours on MotorTrend and Max, and for two hours on Discovery Channel.