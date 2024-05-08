Share on email (opens in new window)

This November's Statehouse showdowns have been set. Here are the results for Tuesday's contested Indiana House and Senate races in the Indianapolis area.

House races

District 24: Republican Hunter Smith beat Bill Gutrich to face Democrat Josh Lowry in November.

District 29: Alaina Shonkwiler beat Laura Alerding in the Republican primary to face Democrat Christopher Hartig in November.

District 88: Democrat Stephanie Yocum beat Starr Hairston to face Republican incumbent Rep. Chris Jeter in November.

District 90: Andrew Ireland was beating three challengers in the Republican primary to face Democrat Dominique Davie in November as of Wednesday morning, but the race was too close to call.

District 95: Incumbent Rep. John L. Bartlett fended off a challenge from Autumn Carter in the Democratic primary.

Bartlett is running unopposed in November.

District 97: Incumbent Rep. Justin Moed beat back challenger Sarah Shydale in the Democratic primary.

Moed will face Republican Stephen Whitmer in November.

Senate races

District 35: Incumbent Rep. Mike Young ​​was beating Philip Clay in a Republican primary race that still hadn't been called as of Wednesday morning.

Young is running unopposed in November.

District 37: Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray beat challenger Jay Hart in the Republican primary.