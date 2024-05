The Pacers are headed to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

What's happening: The Pacers beat the Bucks 120-98 last night to win their best-of-seven series.

Obi Toppin led the team with 21 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

💭 Arika's thought bubble: T. J. McConnell may not have led the stat line but he was the difference maker in last night's game, making some key plays and bringing an energy that electrified Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Flashback: The last time the Pacers escaped the first round, they nearly went all the way.

During the 2014 playoffs, the team made it to the Eastern Conference Finals where they fell to the Miami Heat in six games

What's next: The Pacers play the Knicks in the second round.